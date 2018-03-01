British giant Dyson to create 300 new electric car jobs

Boost to tech hiring

British maker of high-tech vacuum cleaners and fans, Dyson, is set to create 300 new tech jobs in a push to build its first electric car by 2020.

Last year, the UK tech company had surprised everyone after announcing plans to enter the motor industry and launching premium battery-powered cars. Dyson already has 400 staff members working on this secret project for the past two years at its headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.

Today, the group posted record profits for 2017 thanks to booming demand across Asia. Billionaire founder Sir James Dyson told media today that instead of replacing workers’ jobs, automation will boost employment as skilled engineers and IT experts are needed to develop the new technology behind robotics and automation.

He added: “I do understand the concern, but my own view is that it will merely increase employment.”

According to the BBC, Dyson also confirmed that its electric car team, currently based in the company’s HQ in the Cotswolds, will soon relocate to a new R&D facility in Wiltshire.

Dyson is yet to make a decision on whether the electric cars will be manufactured once the design process is completed.