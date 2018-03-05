British driving licences could be invalid in EU after Brexit

The European Commission suggested today

In a blow to British motorists, the European Commission has suggested today that UK driving licences could be invalid in EU countries after Brexit, forcing the drivers to buy a new international permit.

This 12-month International Driving Permit will be required by UK drivers, alongside their UK licence, when driving a car in Europe. Such International Driving Permit holders (IDP) cost £5.50 and are valid for one year. They can be bought at Post Offices and some motoring firms’ branches.

According to Daily Mail, European Commission documents revealed that Brexit could see the end to the ‘mutual recognition’ of driving licences between the UK and EU. The papers also said that ‘all current EU law-based rights, obligations and benefits cease’ if the UK becomes a non-EU nation.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport told Auto Express: ‘Our aim is to reach an agreement with the EU for mutual licence recognition after Brexit. Such a deal is in the interests of both sides and we remain confident of reaching such an agreement.

‘However, it is only sensible that we put contingency measures in place for all scenarios. Ratifying the Vienna Convention (which the UK abides by but has not ratified) will guarantee that UK driving licences will be acceptable throughout the EU when held with the relevant supporting International Driving Permit.’