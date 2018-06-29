British defence giant wins £20bn warship contract

‘Enormous boost for the UK’

BAE Systems has won $35bn($25.7bn) contract to deliver anti-submarine warfare frigates for the Australian Navy.

The nine ships, to be designed by BAE and built by government-owned ASC Shipbuilding in Australia are expected to underpin the country’s maritime combat capability for decades to come, the Australian government confirmed in a statement.

“We are proud to have been selected as preferred tenderer to provide the Royal Australian Navy with a world-class ship, equipped with the latest technologies and designed specifically to meet its needs,” BAE Systems Australia chief executive, Gabby Costigan said.

PM Theresa May also said the deal was also an “enormous boost” for the economy.