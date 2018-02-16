Britain's Balfour Beatty joint venture bags $2bn LA airport contract

Consortium to build a 2.25-mile above-ground airport transport system

A consortium, including UK’s Balfour Beatty, announced today that their joint venture has won a $1.95bn (£1.38bn) contract relating to building, financing and managing an airport transport system at LA International Airport (LAX).

This will be Beatty’s first major public-private partnership in the US civil infrastructure market. “Once completed, travellers will enjoy a transportation system that operates up to nine trains simultaneously and moving walkways to the terminals and parking garages,” the firm added.

The contract, according to reports, will include designing and building a 2.25-mile (3.6 km) long, above ground airport transport system to connect LAX central terminal area to a rental car facility, six stations and a vehicle maintenance facility.

“This award at LAX, one of the world’s busiest airports, recognises our expertise and track record for delivering critical transportation infrastructure,” Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty’s chief executive, added.

The FTSE 250 construction firm will be announcing its full-year results on March 14.