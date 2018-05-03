Brexit: Juncker appeals for Brexit-hit EU staff

‘Let Brits be Belgian’, he said

The EU Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, has urged Belgium that British EU staff in Brussels should be given Belgian passports after Brexit if they want.

About 1,100 UK citizens work for the EU in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Juncker called Belgium a kind host and asked its prime minister, Charles Michel, to “show the same generosity when it comes to granting Belgian citizenship” to British EU staff.

When the UK leaves the EU next March Britons will lose their EU citizenship.