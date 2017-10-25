Brexit has made Britain 'seventh' best holiday destination in the world

Expect tourist influx from the US, Middle East and China

The fall in the value of pound since Brexit has resulted in many political uncertainties. But for foreign tourists planning an international vacation this year, Britain has a good news to offer.

Travel guide Lonely Planet has ranked Britain in the top 10 list of best value holiday destination in the world. With the UK on number seven spot, Estonian capital Tallinn is on number one, followed by Lanzarote in the Canary Islands and the US state of Arizona.

The latest edition of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel advises readers to “make the exchange rate work even harder” by heading to Devon, Cornwall, Bath, York and Edinburgh, which are cheaper than London.

Lonely Planet’s destination editor for Britain and Ireland, James Smart, said: “While the value of the pound hasn’t been great news for British travellers, it has been a great boost for people looking to visit the UK and we expect this to continue next year.”

Over the past year as well, there has also been an influx of tourists to the UK from the US, Middle East and China to take advantage of cheap prices.

With sterling down 14 per cent against the euro and 11 per cent against the dollar compared with before the EU referendum, holidaymakers from overseas are ready to “reap the rewards” of exchange rates.

From January to July this year, there were a record 23.1m overseas visits to the UK, up 8 per cent on the same period last year, according to VisitBritain.