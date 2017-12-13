Brexit: Government vulnerable to rebellion from Tory MPs

May insists that the Parliament will have a “meaningful vote” on the terms of Brexit

The government is facing a threat of a defeat by a group of rebel Tory MPs on its flagship Brexit law.

As many as 20 MPs are demanding a “meaningful vote” on the final divorce deal, which would force Prime Minister Theresa May back to the negotiating table if Parliament is not pleased.

May has, however, insisted that the government is “listening” to the MPs and the Parliament will have a “meaningful vote” on the terms of Brexit, but it must happen in a way that ensures a “smooth and orderly” exit.

While the government has survived every attempt to amend its EU Withdrawal Bill so far, Commons debate could see a number of MPs swing against May.

The group is being led by former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, a Conservative MP and a remain voter in the EU referendum.

Brexit Secretary David Davis wrote to Tory MPs today morning but Grieve said it was a “dialogue of the deaf”. Davis stated that there will be a vote in Parliament “as soon as possible” after an agreement with the EU is reached, adding: “Our entire approach to the bill has been to listen to MPs.”

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019.