Brexit: Galileo satellite system to be relocated from London to Spain

Another blow to the UK aerospace

A security centre for the EU’s Galileo satellite system will be relocated from London to Spain as a “consequence of the UK withdrawal from the EU”.

According to the European Commission, the centre controls access to the satellite system and provides around-the-clock monitoring of it when the main security centre, near Paris, is offline.

“Today the Committee of the member states’ representatives met and we can confirm that the committee voted in favour, by a large majority of our commission proposal to relocate the centre to Spain,” a spokesperson told media today, adding: “This is what we can say today. As is the case with all committee procedures the college [of commissioners] will now formally adopt this decision in its meeting next Wednesday.”

The relocation is the latest blow to Britain’s space industry amid Brexit.

In November last year, the UK aerospace firms and the Royal Aeronautical Society had said they were being excluded from contracts because of the decision to leave the EU.