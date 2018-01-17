Brexit: EU chief suggests UK should rejoin EU using Article 49

Another appeal by EU leaders

In his speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg today, EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker urged Britain find a ‘way out’ of leaving the EU. He also suggested that Britain can re-join the EU after Brexit by invoking another treaty clause “Article 49”.

“Once the British have left under Article 50 there is still Article 49 which allows a return to membership and I would like that,” Juncker told MEPs, adding: “I would like us now to treat each other with respect and not abandon each other.”

Admitting that he felt personally responsible for the ‘catastrophe’, the president of the European Commission also reiterated that Brexit could be reversed.

Juncker explained: ‘Our hand remains outstretched. The UK people, the UK government, may wish to find a different way out. We’re very much willing to deal with them. We are not throwing the British out. We would like the British to stay. And if they so wish, they should be allowed to do so.’

Juncker’s comments come just a day after European Council president Donald Tusk told Britain:’Our hearts are still open to you’.