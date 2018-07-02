Brexit: Barclays begins shifting 50 jobs to Frankfurt
Barclays has begun shifting 40 to 50 investment banking jobs from Britain to Frankfurt as part of its plans to continue doing business after Brexit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The roles will technically be employed by the bank’s main European entity in Ireland, the source said, and form part of the 150-200 jobs that the British bank is transferring to that unit as it implements its Brexit plans.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.