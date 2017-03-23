BREAKING: Westminster terror attacker named by police

Terror attacker, Khalid Masood

The police today have now named the man believed to be responsible for Westminster attack as Khalid Masood, 52 and was living in the West Midlands.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that there were “no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack”.

Massod “was not the subject of any current investigations”.

Nevertheless, “he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences”.

They added: “His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

“He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences.

“Anyone with any information about Masood can call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321.”

