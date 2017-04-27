BREAKING: Westminster locks down as police arrest a man with knives

Here’s what happened

Whitehall was in lock down this afternoon as a man was tackled to the ground and arrested outside the Treasury offices.

Armed police were seen descending upon government offices and the police blocked parliament street.

Angus Walker said on Twitter: “Police operation on Whitehall.”

Police operation on Whitehall pic.twitter.com/A52oMR53hC — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) April 27, 2017

Dev Howard posted on Twitter: “Our view of the incident in Westminster - unsure what had happened before armed police arrived.”

Our view of the incident in Westminster - unsure what had happened before armed police arrived pic.twitter.com/Af86cFrISX — Dev Howard (@3213dev) April 27, 2017

Ross Kempsell said on Twitter: “BREAKING: Knife reported to be on ground during ongoing police incident in Whitehall.”

BREAKING: Knife reported to be on ground during ongoing police incident in Whitehall pic.twitter.com/IJDA66V2q6 — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) April 27, 2017

Another person tweeted:

More follows…