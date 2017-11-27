BREAKING: Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

Royal wedding on the cards

Britain’s Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has announced today.

The wedding’s date and venue are expected be announced in the coming days.

Friends introduced the couple in July last year, but their relationship remained a secret for several months untill Kensington Palace confirmed it in November.

Markle, 36, is a native of Los Angeles, and has been an advocate for UN Women, the United Nations office for gender equality and the empowerment of women, as well as a global ambassador for World Vision.