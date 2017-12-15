Breaking: Prince Harry and Meghan to marry on 19 May next year

Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be held on 19 May next year, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter a while ago.

The couple confirmed their engagement last month and said the ceremony would take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding.

Markle will join the Queen and other members of the royal family for this Christmas at Sandringham, Kensington Palace.

Friends introduced the couple in July last year, but their relationship remained a secret for several months untill Kensington Palace confirmed it in November.

Markle, 36, is a native of Los Angeles, and has been an advocate for UN Women, the United Nations office for gender equality and the empowerment of women, as well as a global ambassador for World Vision.