BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed in Windsor next May

The Royal family will pay for the wedding

The British royal family has just confirmed that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would take place at Windsor Castle in May next year.

Kensington Palace said that Windsor, a royal residence west of London, had become “a special place for the two of them.”

A spokesman has also said that Markle would retain US citizenship through the process of becoming a UK citizen but it was “too early to say” if she would retain dual nationality. The process is expected to take several years.

The Royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Kensington Palace said. The couple want a “fun” wedding to make the public feel involved in a ceremony that is likely to be televised.

The wedding is likely to take place after the birth of the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

