BREAKING: Man in custody after 'attempted terrorist attack' in Manhattan

Suspect possibly used ‘pipe bomb’ in the explosion

There was an explosion near a bus terminal in Manhattan today, which the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has said was “was terror-related”.

The suspect has been identified as a 27 year-old Akayed Ullah, who was later taken into custody after the explosion when a device strapped to him detonated at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan. Ullah has sustained some minor injuries.

Aerial footage shows emergency services responding to an incident at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square today morning.

The NYPD stated: “The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, Manhattan.

ABC News has stated police sources saying that a ‘pipe bomb’ was possibly detonated in a passageway below ground at the terminal. Port Authority is the largest bus terminal in the US.