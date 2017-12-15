BREAKING: Brexit talks 'can move to next stage', EU chief congratulates Theresa May

More follows…

The leaders of European Union’s 27 other member states have formally agreed to move to the next phase of Brexit talks at a summit in Brussels today.

Meanwhile, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned that next process would be “significantly harder”.

European Council president Donald Tusk, announced today that the next round of negotiations will start after “sufficient progress” had been made andpersonally congratulated Theresa May: “EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of #Brexit talks.Congratulations PM @theresa_may”.

The EU has published its guidelines for phase two of the negotiations, with discussions on future economic co-operation not likely to begin until March, states BBC.

May is set to discuss her vision of the “end-state” for the UK outside the EU at a cabinet meeting next week, having suffered her first Commons defeat earlier this week.