Brave police in a lucky escape as they were threatened with a ‘loaded shotgun and a knife’

Here’s what happened.

Two men on a moped threatened a police officer with a “loaded shotgun and a knife” and drove at one of the police officers in Bromley, Wednesday evening.

The two police officers were conducting their routine patrols at 23:10 when they noticed a black Honda moped with 2-up in front of them.

Two men got off the moped and approached the two police officers who were in plain clothes, when they realised that were indeed police officers they fled.

Whilst in pursuit of the two moped men one of the suspects pulled a loaded shotgun aiming at the officer, no shots were fired and they escaped.

Investigating officer, detective Inspector Ed Facer of Trident, said: “This was a very serious incident with two police officers threatened, it was incredibly lucky given the circumstances that they were not badly injured.

“We would appeal for any witnesses to what happened or who saw the suspects making off or anyone else with information to please contact us as soon as possible.

“These are dangerous individuals who were out that night heavily armed with a loaded shotgun and a knife. We need to take them off the streets.”

Chief supeintendent Chris Hafford, Borough commander for Bromley, said: “This was a very worrying incident for my officers who acted with the utmost professionalism and bravery in a difficult situation.

“Both officers were threatened, one with a shotgun which must have been terrifying. I commend their actions and would urge to public to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspects.”

An extensive search of the area took place with firearms and borough officers, dog units and a police helicopter but the suspects, described as black and aged 16-20, could not be traced. A loaded shotgun was recovered in the alleyway along with a knife.

The moped was a black Honda and was recovered and found to have false number plates, no arrests have been made thus far.

It is not known if this was scooter gang related.

If you have any information or witnessed this crime please contact Trident on 020 8247 4863, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.