Brace yourself Londoners, it will snow this week
Roll on Thursday
Londoners could face more travel chaos this week as forecasters predict snow on Thursday.
Experts say that there is a 40 per cent chance it will snow in the capital this week.
The Met Office has predicted “wintry showers” for the rest of the week with the weather getting milder.
A forecaster told The Standard: “There is a risk of snow as a band of rain moves through the channel and hits colder air – where it will turn into sleet and snow.
“Thursday evening is going to be particularly unpleasant and there is a risk that the snow could cause disruption during rush hour.