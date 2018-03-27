Brace for serious travel disruption during Easter holidays

Find out here

As weatherman warns of snow and frost over parts of the North East and into the North during the Easter weekend, Britons must brace for serious disruptions if they are travelling during the bank holidays.

Some of Britain’s busiest rail routes — including the west coast main line, London and East Anglia, while Northern, South Western Railway — will be suspended during that time due to planned engineering work.

There will also be no long distance trains to or from London Euston on Sunday due to renewal work in the Wembley area. Meanwhile, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) could all be hit by strike action from Wednesday, which is set to cause wider disruption for London travel.

Journeys on motorways could take up to 90 minutes longer due to getaway traffic, while delays are also expected on the M1, M4, M5 and M6.

AA patrol of the year, Vince Crane, has urged families to carry out essential vehicle checks and pack sufficient supplies in case of a gridlock.

He told the Evening standard: “As well as your snacks and road trip playlist, pack some must-haves for long journeys like a sat-nav or atlas, a fully charged mobile phone and any time-dependent medication in case of delays.

“With the Met Office signalling the possibility of a return of the Beast from the East, don’t take your winter emergency kit out of the car just yet. That snow shovel may still come in handy.”

