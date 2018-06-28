BP to buy UK's largest car charging firm

For an undisclosed sum

London-based BP is set to buy Britain’s largest electric vehicle charging firm Chargemaster and plans to use its technology to roll out ultra-fast chargers across its 1,200 petrol stations in the country over the next one year.

BP, which did not disclose how much it was buying Chargemaster for, estimates that there will be 12m electric vehicles (EVs) on Britain’s roads by 2040.

“We believe that fast and convenient charging is critical to support the successful adoption of electric vehicles,” Tufan Erginbilgic, head of BP downstream, said.

Chargemaster, which will be rebranded BP Chargemaster, currently has 6,500 charging points.