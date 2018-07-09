BP says card payments glitch 'resolved'

Here’s what happened on Sunday

Just hours after BP customers were left unable to pay for petrol by card for about three hours, the oil giant has now said that a “full investigation” has been launched to determine the cause of the outage.

“BP can confirm our sites have returned to normal service and are now once again accepting card payments. We would like to thank our customers for their patience and again apologise for any inconvenience caused during the brief outage,” it added.

Over 1,280 BP fuel stations across the UK were left unable to accept card payments after a glitch.