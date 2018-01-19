Boris Johnson proposes a 'bridge' across the English Channel

Discussed it with French president at UK-France summit

During talks in Berkshire, Boris Johnson has reportedly floated the idea of Britain and France building a 22-mile bridge across the English Channel, saying ‘good connections’ were vital for the future.

Johnson, who had met French president Emmanuel Macron at the Anglo-French summit yesterday, was quoted saying that it was “ridiculous” that two of the world’s biggest economies are “linked by a single railway”.

It is understood that the French president responded positively to the idea saying: “I agree. Let’s do it.”

The foreign secretary later posted a picture of himself and Macron on Twitter, both making a thumbs up gesture.

En marche ! Great meetings with French counterparts today pic.twitter.com/D73B1rSkd3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 18, 2018

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry took to Twitter to express her discontent: “I ignored this earlier because I assumed it wasn’t real. Apparently it is. I mean…who are these clowns claiming to run our country?”