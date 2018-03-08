Boost for Domino's as it sells 'one pizza every three seconds' in 2017

Underlying pretax profit jumped to £94.4m

Just a week after Prezzo group announced that it would close as many 94 restaurants across Britain, Domino’s has today reported a better-than-expected 10.2 per cent increase in full-year pretax profit for 2017 as cash-conscious diners increasingly favoured a night in over a meal out in a restaurant.

Britain’s biggest pizza-delivery group reported underlying pretax profit rise to £94.4m in the 52 weeks ending December 2017, from £85.7m in the same period a year earlier. On an average, reports suggest, the group sold one pizza every three seconds during 2017, leading to record overall annual sales of 97m pizzas.

David Wild, chief executive of the company, said: “2017 has been a year of significant progress for Domino’s, despite the weaker consumer demand and cost inflation affecting the sector. Given this backdrop, I am particularly pleased with our performance.

“The market continues to be competitive but the strength of our brand and scale, combined with the expertise of our franchisees, are important competitive advantages in delivering quality, convenience and value to customers.”

The group plans 65 to 75 store openings in the UK in 2018.

