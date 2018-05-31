Boom: Ocado elevated to the FTSE 100

Find the details here

UK’s online supermarket Ocado has sealed its position by officially joining the FTSE 100 yesterday. Ocado was promoted from FTSE 250 to the FTSE 100 in a quarterly reshuffle by index provider FTSE Russell.

Ocado’s market value has risen to £6.1bn in the wake of a deal with the US retail group Kroger. The stock is also up 124 per cent year-to-date amid a string of distribution deals.

According to Kantar Worldpanel, the online retailer has attracted an additional 132,000 new households over the past 12 weeks alone and has seen its year-on-year sales increase by 12.7 per cent.