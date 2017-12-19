Boeing and Bombardier set out defence during trade hearing

Subsidy row

At a hearing of the US International Trade Commission (ITC), Boeing and Bombardier traded verbal blows over claims by the US planemaker that the Canadian company receives massive subsidies.

The US planemaker also claimed that its Canadian rival dumped its newest jetliner in the United States at below cost.

Boeing warned that its 737 Max 7 passenger jet may not survive if Bombardier continues to sell aircraft below fair-market value, as the two planemakers square off in a case that’s putting profits and diplomatic ties on the line.

“Our Max 7 is at extreme risk,” Kevin McAllister, the head of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, told a panel at the U.S. International Trade Commission during a daylong hearing Monday. “If you don’t level the playing field now, it will be too late.”

The dispute is being closely watched by the UK government amid fears it could impact the sale of C-Series and threaten jobs.