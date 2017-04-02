Boat Race 2017: WWII bomb safely removed from the “water by Putney Bridge”

Woah

The World War Two bomb that was found in the river Thames near to Putney Bridge has been safely removed police have said Sunday.

The 163rd annual Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge is to go ahead Sunday it was confirmed shortly after 1pm BST.

Chief Inspector Tracey Stephenson of the Metropolitan Police said Sunday: “I’m very happy to update that the ordnance has now been safely removed and the race will be going ahead as planned.”

“We have been working very closely with the organisers of the boat race to plan this event which is eagerly awaited by spectators and supporters alike.”

After extensive searching an item of ordinance was found on foreshore with @MPSHammFul Not believed dangerous, has been removed by experts pic.twitter.com/uviEmsg4Vm — MPSonthewater (@MPSonthewater) April 2, 2017

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “Specialist officers working closely with Marine Police Unit and local police in Hammersmith and Fulham have now successfully removed a World War II ordnance found in the water by Putney Bridge.”

“Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 13:50hrs on Saturday, 1 April reporting what they thought to be World War II ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge, SW15.”

“Officers including the Marine Policing Unit attended.”