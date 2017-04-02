Boat Race 2017 is “expected to go ahead as planned” despite WWII bomb find

Here’s why

Sunday’s Boat Race which will see Oxford and Cambridge Universities thrash out their 163rd annual Boat Race is expected to go ahead. The bomb is located on the other side of the river bank near the starting line which was found by a passing sailor on Saturday.

Crowds of up to 300,000 spectators are thought to lining up along the 4¼-mile course on the bank of the river Thames.

The Metropolitan Police are urging all race goers that will attend Sunday’s Boat Race to be extra vigilant, the warning comes following the horrific terrorist attack at Parliament.

#BoatRace2017expected to go ahead as planned after ordnance found near Putney Bridge https://t.co/oR3KU6yrhWpic.twitter.com/QrWhOj4oPa — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 2, 2017

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement to the Telegraph: “An appropriate policing plan is in place for the Boat Race. In light of last week’s attack, additional patrols are being carried out across the capital to provide reassurance.”

“The security threat level ­remains at severe and, as always, we would encourage those attending to be aware of their surroundings and be vigilant.”

Michelle Dite the race director for Boat Race 2017 said: “We have been in constant communication with the Metropolitan Police following the incident in Westminster. We would like to take this opportunity to reassure all those planning to attend that we are taking appropriate advice to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement yesterday: “Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 13:50 BST on Saturday 1 April reporting what they thought to be World War Two ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge.”

“Officers including the Marine Policing Unit are in attendance.”

The Metropolitan Police have said that it is too early to say at this point if the Boat Race will be cancelled, the Boat Race organisers have been informed.

As the suspected unexploded bomb is submerged, bomb disposal experts had to wait until the tide went back out at 01:00 BST this morning, police said.

The women’s take’s place at 4:35pm and the men’s at 5:35pm Sunday.

People have already taken to twitter:

#boatrace2017@WorshipGlazierscrew now at London Boat Club where will leave from to accompany Gloriana #boatrace2017starts pic.twitter.com/k0lfHJlWUC — D Stringer-Lamarre (@StringerLamarre) April 2, 2017