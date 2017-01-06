Block of flats get the go ahead behind listed Tube station

What do you think of the plans?

Planners have recently been given permission to build a block of flats which will sit behind a Grade II listed Tube station.

Two new towers will be built on top of an old police car park which once stored stolen cars.

The area is situated behind the Northern line station at Chalk Farm, it was designed by architect Leslie Green and opened back in 1907.

Camden Council gave the go ahead this week for plans for 77 homes and six retail units.

However, many residents feel anger about the decision, some even claimed it would block sunlight to 15 already existing flats. The scheme has been described as “ill-conceived”.

Cambridge Gate Properties are set to begin demolition work later in the year.

Associate director David Cawston said: “We have designed a contextual building which relates both to Camden and to the mansion blocks of Belsize Park, and we hope we have designed a building which is a good neighbour to Leslie Green’s Grade II listed station.”

The new buildings will include 60 private flats and 17 affordable homes. Commercial buildings will be placed on the ground floor do replace already existing shops.