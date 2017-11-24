Black Friday: Bargain hunters' £8bn splurge begins, set to hit a record

Graph tracks the impact of Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the retail landscape

The Black Friday sale has kicked off with British consumers predicted to spend about £8bn during the four-day weekend.

By mid-morning on Friday, finance firms had reported that transactions were already higher than last year, BBC reported.

According to retail researchers, shoppers are expected to spend £1.15bn on online sales, up 15 per cent on the same day last year. On the High Street, sales were forecast to total £1.45bn, up 4 per cent from last year.

John Lewis, Game, Tesco and Argos have extended their high street opening hours and many retailers have already offered days of deals in a bid to maximise hype and spending around the event.

There’s no denying that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed retail, from both the retailers’ and customers’ perspectives. Events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, filled by online business designs, have ended up being fundamental for the retailer to co-ordinate and synchronize bargains.

This infographic from Fullestop shows us the huge impact of the shopping weekend on the retail scene in the UK.