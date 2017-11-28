Bitcoin reaches $10,000 valuation: Find out 3 reasons to invest or not

New tulip mania? Will the Bubble burst or surprise us?

Established in 2009 after the financial meltdown, Bitcoin is a digital currency that has no central bank or regulatory authority backing it up. The digital coins are stored in a digital wallet or on the cloud and can be used in transactions.

A single Bitcoin has hit $10,000 (£7,495) for the first time.

Over the past one year, the value of the digital cash has reportedly jumped 1,000 per cent. With such spiralling prices, should investors see this as a reason to invest in the cryptocurrency or not?

3 reasons to invest:

Bitcoin has seen a 55 per cent increase in transaction volume this year. Daily currency exchange volume is $5 trillion and Bitcoin’s volume is only expected to rise from here as it is still in its infancy .

of Bitcoins cannot be determined using traditional financial analytical techniques. Bitcoin believers say it the formation of a new asset class that could join stocks, bonds and physical commodities in the investment portfolios of ordinary people. The currency has been gaining growing acceptance. Japan made Bitcoin a legal tender this year. Reports also suggest that over 260,000 food establishments and retail locations stores are accepting cryptocurrency now. Australia has also stopped double taxing crypto currencies as assets from July. There are also increasing rumors that Amazon will soon begin accepting this cryptocurrency.

3 reasons to avoid Bitcoins: