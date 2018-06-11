Big Four accounting firm slapped with £3.2m fine

Here’s why

KPMG has has been reprimanded and fined £3.2m by an accounting watchdog over its audit of insurance firm Quindell, now renamed Watchstone.

KPMG and accountant William Smith, who was fined £120,000, both failed to ensure that Quindell’s financial statements for 2013 and 2014 were free from material mis-statement, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said in a statement today.

It added that KPMG and Smith had “admitted that their conduct fell significantly short of the standards reasonably to be expected of a Member and a Member Firm” of the accountants’ professional body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.