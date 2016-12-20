Berlin lorry crash could be a “terrorist attack”

The latest news on the Berlin crash…

German police have begun an investigation over a “probable terrorist attack”. A man drove a lorry into a Christmas market in the heart of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

Police have detained a driver who is reportedly a Pakistani asylum seeker arrived in Germany last year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it would be “particularly sickening” if it were proven that he is a refugee.

The daily Tagesspiegel said the man who was arrested was known to police for minor crimes but showed no terror links.

German media has said police have searched a refugee shelter at a disused Berlin airport where the suspect was believed to be staying.

Berlin Police said on Twitter: “All police measures related to the suspected terrorist attack at Breitscheidplatz are progressing at full steam and with the necessary diligence,”

The truck which was loaded with steel beams made its ways into the market at 20:14 local time (19:14 GMT), one of its most busiest times. It then crashed through wooden huts and stands full of tourists and locals.

According to the DPA news agency, police believe the lorry drove 50-80 metres (160-260 ft) through the market area.

Australian Trisha O’Neill told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: I just saw this huge black truck speeding through the markets crushing so many people and then all the lights went out and everything was destroyed.”

“I could hear screaming and then we all froze. Then suddenly people started to move and lift all the wreckage off people, trying to help whoever was there.”