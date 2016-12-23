Berlin Christmas market suspect “shot dead in Milan”

The latest on the Berlin attack…

The 24-year-old suspect, Anis Amri, was accused of killing 12 people and injuring dozens more as a truck ploughed into tourists and shoppers at the Christmas market in Berlin.

The assault has been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti told a press conference in Rome that Amri has been shot after firing at police who had stopped the car during a routine check at around 3:00am (2:00am GMT).

Identity checks that took place has established “without a shadow of doubt” the dead man was Amri, the minister said.

Amri had been missing since escaping the attack on Monday, he had links to Italy after arriving in 2011 from his native country of Tunisia.

Not long after his arrival in Italy he was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence for starting a fire in a refugee camp.

He was later released in 2015 and that’s when he made his way to Germany.

German police were able to identify him after finding his prints and identity papers in the truck which were left next to its registered Polish driver who was killed with a gunshot to the head.

A Europe wide notice of 100,000-euro ($104,000) was offered as a reward for information leading to Amri’s arrest.