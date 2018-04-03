'Beast from the East' wipes £4m off Flybe revenues

Regional airline had to cancel 994 flights

Flybe’s revenue has been hit by snowstorms, which caused the regional airline to cancel 994 flights — almost three times as many as in the same period last year— and wiping £4m off its revenues.

The travel plans of many people were disrupted by the Arctic chill in February and March this year. As a result of this, the airline’s revenue per seat was up 9 per cent to £50.84 in the three months to March, while its passenger numbers grew by 3.7 per cent, the arline stated in its trading update today.

“The Flybe strategy as set out in our business plan to reduce the fleet size is delivering higher load factors and revenue per seat,” Flybe’s chief executive, Christine Ourmieres-Widener, said today.

“The drive to reduce costs is continuing, given added impetus by the rise in fuel prices and lower value of sterling. Despite these headwinds, the foundations are being put in place to strengthen the business and we remain confident that our strategy will continue to improve performance as we go into the new financial year.”