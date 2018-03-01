'Beast from the East' could freeze UK gas supply? National Grid thinks so

Find out here

National Grid has issued a “gas deficit warning” saying it will not have enough gas supplies to meet demand on Thursday amid freezing Arctic conditions.

National Grid said there was a shortfall of around 50m cubic metres and it could limit use in non-essential industry later in the day and into Friday unless further supplies could be secured.

The statement read: “National gas demand today is high and due to the extreme weather conditions, there have been gas supply losses overnight. At 5.45am this morning we issued a ‘Gas Deficit Warning’ to the market.

“This is an indication to the market that we’d like more gas to be made available to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the national gas network. We are in communication with industry partners and are closely monitoring the situation.”

However, the government said households should not notice any disruption to their supply or any increase in energy bills because suppliers such as British Gas buy energy much further ahead.