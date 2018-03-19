Beast from the East 2.0: Snow and ice warning continues

Brits facing major travel disruption across the country

The ‘mini’ Beast from the East continues to spell arctic chill across the UK and disrupt travel plans for scores of people.

The passengers faced severe delays this morning on the Jubilee line after service between North Greenwich and Stratford was affected due to signal failure. Heathrow Connect also reduced service between London Paddington and Heathrow, expected to continue until the end of the day.

Last evening, the ice led to delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport as the bad weather put mounting pressures on safety teams. “We apologise to all passengers who have been delayed or had flights cancelled tonight, this is due to the prolonged cold snap and the essential de-icing requirements which have mounted during the afternoon and evening,” the airport had tweeted.

More than 80 people were forced to sleep in a school after snow and ice cut off a major road in south west England, creating treacherous driving conditions.

Drivers in the south west of England are being warned after a 64-mile stretch of the A30 was shut down between Bodmin and Exeter, after snow and ice made driving conditions treacherous, leaving more than 80 people stranded.

Highways England also tweeted: “If you’re travelling in the South West this morning, widespread severe weather conditions due to snow… our contractors are working hard to keep roads open, check before you travel this morning,” the agency said on Twitter.