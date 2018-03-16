Beast from the East 2.0 is here: Snow and ice warnings issued across Britain

Find out here

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across Britain as the Siberian chill— The Beast from the East 2.0 — returns.

The freezing weather will arrive on Friday with Sunday seeing “significant snowfall” and a maximum temperature of 1C. Commuters have also been warned as roads, buses and trains are likely to be affected.

BBC Weather meteorologist Stav Danaos also warned: “Today will be the last of the mild days for a short while as most places become bitterly cold this weekend with snow forecast for some, which could lead to a little bit of disruption, particularly across some southern and eastern parts of the UK.

It’s looking like a short-lived cold blast as temperatures are expected to recover gradually into next week with our weather source moving in off the Atlantic and slowly bringing us some milder conditions.”

The cold snap is expected to bring up to 5cm of snow in some parts and up to 20cm on higher ground.