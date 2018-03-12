Beast from the East 2.0? Cold snap, blustery winds to hit Britain

Cold snap and “heavy bursts of rain” are set to hit parts of Britain as an area of high pressure is forming over Scandinavia which can bring gusts of up to 40 to 50mph winds across the country.

Daytime m.aximum temperatures are forecast to hover around the 5/6C mark, with night-time minimums between -1/ -3C and the cold snap is expected to be largely a “dry feature” with a possibility of some flurries of sleet and snow in the East.

 

Southwest and western areas of the UK are likely to be “much wilder, much wetter, much windier” than normal by Wednesday.

“Through Wednesday, stronger winds will be spreading across the UK by the afternoon,” said Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell, adding: “But not everywhere will be gale force.”

