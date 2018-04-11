Barclays hires former JPMorgan executive as its security chief

Will join Barclays in May

Barclays has hired former JPMorgan Chase executive Tim McNulty as its new group chief security officer, it said in an internal memo today.

McNulty replaces Troels Oerting who left the bank in November.

McNulty, who spent 17 years at JPMorgan after working in Hong Kong and Britain’s police forces, will join Barclays in May according to the memo seen by Reuters.

The unit is designed to centralise the bank’s efforts to detect and combat cyber threats.

A spokeswoman for the British bank also confirmed the appointment.