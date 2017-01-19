Barclays boss: London will remain the financial capital of Europe

London’s financial pull remains strong.

London will remain the financial capital of Europe, Barclays boss Jes Staley has said.

“I don’t believe that the financial centre of Europe will leave the city of London. There are all sorts of reasons why I think the UK will continue to be financial lungs for Europe.

“It’s very interesting that one minute no-one wants bankers in their back yard, the next they are inviting you over to a barbecue.”

His comments come ahead of Prime Minister Theresa may and chancellor Philip Hammond’s address at the World Economic Summit in Davos today.

Not all banks share Staley’s views. Earlier this week, HSBC announced it plans to move up to 1,000 jobs to Paris while UBS is shifting the same amount of jobs to Europe.