Bank of England deputy sorry for 'menopause' comment

Used the word to describe Britain’s sluggish economy

Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent has apologised for describing Britain’s sluggish economy as going through a “menopausal” phrase.

“I’m sorry for my poor choice of language in an interview with the Telegraph yesterday and regret the offence caused,” Broadbent said in a statement today.

“I was explaining the meaning of the word “climacteric”, a term used by economic historians to describe a period of low productivity growth during the nineteenth century. Economic productivity is something which affects every one of us, of all ages and genders,” the former Goldman Sachs economist added.