Bali orders mass evacuation and raises volcanic eruption alert to its highest level

Indonesia’s top tourist destination, Bali, has ordered a mass evacuation of up to 100,000 people after National Disaster Mitigation Agency raised the volcano’s alert to the highest level early today warning a larger eruption is possible.

The island’s international airport has been closed for 24 hours after ash reached its airspace, stranding more than 60,000 travellers.

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark grey ash nearly 10,000ft into the atmosphere since this weekend. Its explosions can be heard about 7.5 miles away.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told media in Jakarta that the extension of the danger zone affects 22 villages and about 90,000 people. He said about 40,000 people have evacuated but others have not left because they feel safe or don’t want to abandon their livestock.

Airport spokesman Air Ahsanurrohim told media that 445 flights have been cancelled, stranding about 59,000 travellers. The closure is in effect until tomorrow morning though officials said the situation will be reviewed every six hours.