BA owner and Lufthansa in bidding race for Norwegian Air?

Shares in Lufthansa jumped almost 10 per cent today after the airline CEO told media that it is in contact with Norwegian Air Shuttle, which is also the subject of bid interest from British Airways owner IAG.

Earlier today, Carsten Spohr told German media: “In Europe, everyone is talking to everyone. There’s a new wave of consolidation approaching. That means we are also in contact with Norwegian.”

Asked whether Norwegian would fit with the Lufthansa group, Spohr said: “Takeovers are always a question of strategic value, the price and anti-trust. There are no easy answers.”

IAG had earlier bought a stake in the Nordic carrier and has since made further offers to buy the airline, all of which have been rejected.

