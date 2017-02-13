Avalanche in French ski resort kills four

The latest on the news…

Rescuers have said an avalanche in the French Alpine Ski resort of Tignes has killed at least four.

An avalanche swept through an off-piste area of the resort, a group of nine was buried. Police say five people are still missing.

It has been reported that the group was made up of eight skiers and one guide.

The avalanche occurred at an altitude of 2,100 metres, it also struck at a busy time during the half-term holidays.

A rescue official from nearby Albertville, said: “Five people are still buried under a huge mass of snow,”

The ski station said in a statement that the avalanche appeared to have been set off by a group of skiers higher up.

Two helicopters are out looking for skiers as well as sniffer dogs.

This avalanche has been the worst France has seen since the beginning of the season.

France’s Dauphine Libere reported, that the resort had an avalanche warning of three out of five on Monday.