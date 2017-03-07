Avalanche hits ski resort in Tignes

The latest on the news…

The French ski resort of Tignes was hit by another avalanche this morning at 9:30am. People were skiing on ‘off-piste’ when the avalanche struck.

Reports have said no one has been hurt.

Earlier reports suggested that skiers had become buried under the snow.

Bad weather hampered the rescue operation, but it has now concluded without finding any casualties at the scene, this is according to the latest reports.

A journalist at the scene said it has been snowing for days in Tignes and that mountain guides had been setting off preventative avalanches to try reduce any threat.

Last month four snowboarder were killed when an avalanche hit the same area of off-piste.