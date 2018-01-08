Aussie flu hits the UK

Worrying

Every winter there are a few strains circulating and this time, UK appears to have been hit by H3N2 or Aussie flu.

This is the same influenza A virus that had hit Australia in a major way in 2017 and killed hundreds of people.

There has been a sharp rise in flu-related hospitalisations in the UK. However, the City of London seems to have been spared while Leeds, Bath and Plymouth are some of regions with reported cases.

The deadly strain has already taken some lives in Ireland.

According to the NHS, symptoms for flu can include an aching body, exhaustion, loss of appetite, sudden fevers, nausea and headaches.Vaccination is the best protection we have against the flu.