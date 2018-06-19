Audi names interim CEO

Following Rupert Stadler arrest

With Rupert Stadler stepping down as chief executive of Audi today, pending clarification from authorities following his arrest earlier this week, the group has announced an interim replacement.

The German automaker has named Abraham Schot as the interim chief executive.

In a statement, Audi said it had “accepted the request” of Mr Stadler “to release him from his duties. The release is a temporary measure, put in place until the circumstances surrounding Stadler’s arrest have been clarified.”