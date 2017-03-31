Arrests made after police attacked in Islington

Here’s what happened

Scotland Yard has said that their officers used tear gas as a riot purportedly took place in Islington last night after police were assaulted.

James Watthey a witness told the Standard: “It was pretty alarming. I was just trying to eat in the garden while watching the chopper circling overhead.

“I’m guessing there was some kind of pursuit from Upper Street towards Old Street as that’s where the sirens seemed to be heading.”

Ben Fisher tweeted: “What’s going on in Islington? Two helicopters? I’m getting tired of the house shaking now.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended and attempted to arrest a man at the scene.” The disturbance started at around 7:30pm.

He added: “The officers were then surrounded by a group of people. Further units were called to the scene to help control the disturbance.”

“During the incident, some officers were assaulted although none were injured.”

“Six people - no further details - were arrested, including the man police initially attended to arrest, for a variety of offences including public order and assault. They remain in custody.”

“There were no reports of any other injuries.”