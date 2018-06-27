Army called in to tackle Saddleworth Moor inferno

Here’s what happened

The Army has been called in to help battle the massive fire at Saddleworth Moor.

PM Theresa May told MPs the government was keeping the situation “under constant review” after Greater Manchester Police declared the fire ‘a major incident’ and described it as ‘one of the biggest in living memory’.

Greater Manchester fire and rescue service’s assistant chief fire officer, Dave Keelan, told media: “We have been liaising with a military adviser on the scene and following those discussions we have requested military assistance from the Ministry of Defence.

“There’s still a lot of smoke from the fire but air quality levels are being monitored regularly in different locations. Air quality is currently at a safe level and therefore residents have been let back into their homes.”